UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) will play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)
- Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Peter's Rank
|Saint Peter's AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|354th
|62.1
|Points Scored
|78.0
|36th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|61st
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|15th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
