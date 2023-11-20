The Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) will play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 354th 62.1 Points Scored 78.0 36th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 66.0 61st 201st 31.4 Rebounds 35.7 18th 15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th 343rd 10.5 Assists 14.5 75th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.4 316th

