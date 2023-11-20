The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) at Yanitelli Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey Venue: Yanitelli Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

River Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 17 of UMass-Lowell's games went over the point total.

The River Hawks beat the spread 19 times in 34 games last season.

UMass-Lowell put together a 19-11-1 ATS record last season compared to the 13-18-0 mark of Saint Peter's.

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Peter's 62.1 140.1 65.1 131.1 127.9 UMass-Lowell 78.0 140.1 66.0 131.1 141.9

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks scored an average of 78.0 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks allowed to opponents.

UMass-Lowell went 17-6-1 against the spread and 24-3 overall when it scored more than 65.1 points last season.

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Peter's 13-18-0 13-18-0 UMass-Lowell 19-11-1 17-14-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Peter's UMass-Lowell 8-6 Home Record 17-0 4-11 Away Record 9-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-1 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

