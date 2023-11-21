The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will try to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston University vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
  • Boston University put together a 5-1 straight up record in games it shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 309th.
  • The Terriers averaged only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Wildcats gave up (68.7).
  • When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Boston University went 8-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Boston University scored 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).
  • The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Boston University drained fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Rutgers L 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/14/2023 @ Howard L 64-53 Burr Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Bryant W 95-79 Case Gym
11/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
11/26/2023 NVU-Johnson - Case Gym
11/29/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.