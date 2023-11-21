How to Watch Boston University vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will try to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- Boston University put together a 5-1 straight up record in games it shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 309th.
- The Terriers averaged only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Wildcats gave up (68.7).
- When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Boston University went 8-7.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Boston University scored 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).
- The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Boston University drained fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) too.
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 69-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Howard
|L 64-53
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-79
|Case Gym
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/26/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|-
|Case Gym
|11/29/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
