The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will try to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Boston University put together a 5-1 straight up record in games it shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 309th.

The Terriers averaged only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Wildcats gave up (68.7).

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Boston University went 8-7.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Boston University scored 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).

The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Boston University drained fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) too.

