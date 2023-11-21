The Boston University Terriers (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. Boston University matchup in this article.

Boston University vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-14.5) 132.5 -1600 +875 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-14.5) 132.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston University vs. Davidson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boston University won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Terriers were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Davidson put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.

