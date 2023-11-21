Tuesday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) versus the Boston University Terriers (1-3) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 21.

The game has no line set.

Boston University vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Boston University vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 69, Boston University 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-5.0)

Davidson (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.3

Boston University Performance Insights

Last season Boston University scored 67.1 points per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 67.2 points per contest (88th-ranked).

The Terriers pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Boston University didn't post many assists last season, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 10.5 assists per game.

The Terriers ranked 132nd in college basketball with 11.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Terriers drained 7.4 threes per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.0% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from three-point land.

Boston University ceded 7.1 threes per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.6% three-point percentage (169th-ranked).

Boston University attempted 35.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 60.9% of the shots it took (and 68.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.1% of its shots (and 31.3% of the team's buckets).

