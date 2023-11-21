The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Davidson Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Boston University vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 67.1 298th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 169th 13.1 Assists 10.5 343rd 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

