Boston University vs. Davidson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Boston University Terriers (1-3) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 133.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Boston University vs. Davidson Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Davidson, North Carolina
- Venue: John M. Belk Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Davidson
|-14.5
|133.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Terriers Betting Records & Stats
- Boston University played 17 games last season that finished with over 133.5 points.
- The average over/under for Terriers contests last year was 134.3, 0.8 more points than this game's total.
- The Terriers had 14 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Boston University was underdogs 12 times last season and won twice.
- The Terriers played as an underdog of +875 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 10.3% chance of a victory for the Terriers.
Boston University vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 133.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Davidson
|17
|58.6%
|69.9
|137
|68.7
|135.9
|140.2
|Boston University
|17
|60.7%
|67.1
|137
|67.2
|135.9
|134.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Boston University Insights & Trends
- The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, just 1.6 fewer points than the 68.7 the Wildcats gave up.
- Boston University went 8-6 against the spread and 8-7 overall when it scored more than 68.7 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Boston University vs. Davidson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Davidson
|15-14-0
|0-2
|9-20-0
|Boston University
|14-14-0
|1-1
|18-10-0
Boston University vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Davidson
|Boston University
|7-8
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-6
|Away Record
|6-11
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|8-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|3-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.