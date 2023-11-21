The Boston University Terriers (1-3) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 133.5.

Boston University vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -14.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University played 17 games last season that finished with over 133.5 points.

The average over/under for Terriers contests last year was 134.3, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

The Terriers had 14 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Boston University was underdogs 12 times last season and won twice.

The Terriers played as an underdog of +875 or more once last season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 10.3% chance of a victory for the Terriers.

Boston University vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 17 58.6% 69.9 137 68.7 135.9 140.2 Boston University 17 60.7% 67.1 137 67.2 135.9 134.6

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, just 1.6 fewer points than the 68.7 the Wildcats gave up.

Boston University went 8-6 against the spread and 8-7 overall when it scored more than 68.7 points last season.

Boston University vs. Davidson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 15-14-0 0-2 9-20-0 Boston University 14-14-0 1-1 18-10-0

Boston University vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Boston University 7-8 Home Record 9-4 6-6 Away Record 6-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

