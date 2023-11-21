Tuesday's game that pits the Villanova Wildcats (2-1) versus the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-53 in favor of Villanova, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Crusaders head into this game following a 68-55 loss to Stony Brook on Sunday.

Holy Cross vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Holy Cross vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 67, Holy Cross 53

Holy Cross Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crusaders averaged 61.8 points per game last season (244th in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per outing (19th in college basketball). They had a +193 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Holy Cross scored 62.4 points per game in Patriot play, and 61.8 overall.

The Crusaders averaged 62.0 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 away.

Holy Cross gave up 55.4 points per game at home last season, and 56.3 on the road.

