Tuesday's game between the Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) and Merrimack Warriors (0-4) matching up at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 58-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bryant, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

Their last time out, the Warriors lost 58-47 to Northeastern on Thursday.

Merrimack vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 58, Merrimack 56

Merrimack Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warriors' -140 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 61.5 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last year in conference games, which was 3.4 more points per game than its overall average (61.5).

The Warriors averaged 63.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 59.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

Merrimack surrendered 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.3 when playing on the road.

