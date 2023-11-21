NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEC teams will hit the court across four games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Bryant Bulldogs squaring off against the Merrimack Warriors at Hammel Court.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UMass Lowell River Hawks at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|-
|Bryant Bulldogs at Merrimack Warriors
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|-
|Wagner Seahawks at Northeastern Huskies
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|NESN (Live stream on Fubo)
