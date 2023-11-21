The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5) aim to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 48.4% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northeastern has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 181st.

The Huskies' 71.2 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 83.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season, one more than it averaged away (64.8).

The Huskies gave up fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (76.6) last season.

Northeastern made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (34.7%).

