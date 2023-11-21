Tuesday's game that pits the Northeastern Huskies (2-3) versus the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of Northeastern, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no set line.

Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Minges Coliseum

Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 82, Georgia Southern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-15.0)

Northeastern (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Georgia Southern has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northeastern, who is 2-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Huskies' games have gone over.

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies have a -16 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game, 249th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.4 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball.

Northeastern wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It records 32.6 rebounds per game, 229th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.2.

Northeastern connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (218th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.6% from deep.

Northeastern has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball), 3.6 more than the 10.0 it forces (309th in college basketball).

