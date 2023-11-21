The Northeastern Huskies (1-0) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.3 328th
73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 71.7 231st
156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.9 107th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.0 219th
346th 10.4 Assists 12.6 211th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

