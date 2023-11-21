Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (1-0) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Northeastern vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|346th
|10.4
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
