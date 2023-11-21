The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Northeastern Huskies (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cabot Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northeastern vs. Wagner 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 62.4 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

When Wagner allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-3.

Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Huskies averaged were only 0.2 more points than the Seahawks allowed (65.7).

Northeastern went 16-2 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

The Huskies made 20.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 32.7 percentage points lower than the Seahawks allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Seahawks shot at a 33.3% rate from the field last season, 18.2 percentage points below the 51.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern Schedule