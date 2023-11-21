Tuesday's game at Cabot Center has the Northeastern Huskies (3-1) matching up with the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-48 victory as our model heavily favors Northeastern.

The Huskies enter this game on the heels of a 58-47 victory against Merrimack on Thursday.

Northeastern vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream:

Northeastern vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 74, Wagner 48

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game last season, with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) and gave up 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Northeastern averaged 69.3 points per game last season in conference action, which was 3.4 more points per game than its season average (65.9).

When playing at home, the Huskies averaged 2.8 more points per game last year (68.7) than they did away from home (65.9).

Northeastern gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (62.9).

