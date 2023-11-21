Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Patriot teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Holy Cross Crusaders taking on the Villanova Wildcats.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bucknell Bison at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|NJIT Highlanders at Lafayette Leopards
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Binghamton Bearcats at Navy Midshipmen
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Villanova Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|-
Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.