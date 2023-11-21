Patriot teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Holy Cross Crusaders taking on the Villanova Wildcats.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bucknell Bison at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) NJIT Highlanders at Lafayette Leopards 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Binghamton Bearcats at Navy Midshipmen 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Holy Cross Crusaders at Villanova Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 -

