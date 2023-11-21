Tuesday's game at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-4) taking on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 63-56 victory for UMass Lowell.

The River Hawks enter this matchup following a 63-61 loss to Le Moyne on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass Lowell 63, Cent. Conn. St. 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Lowell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The River Hawks' -300 scoring differential last season (outscored by 11.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 53.3 points per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (183rd in college basketball).

In conference action, UMass Lowell averaged more points (54.6 per game) than it did overall (53.3) in 2022-23.

The River Hawks averaged 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 53.3 away.

In 2022-23, UMass Lowell conceded 3.8 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than away (66.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.