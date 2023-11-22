The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Eagles have also taken four games in a row.

Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rams gave up to their opponents (44.5%).

Last season, Boston College had a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 195th.

The Eagles' 66.6 points per game last year were only 4.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Boston College went 5-1.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

At home, the Eagles allowed 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.5.

Beyond the arc, Boston College sunk more triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.1%) than at home (27.7%).

