How to Watch Boston College vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Eagles have also taken four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rams gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Last season, Boston College had a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 195th.
- The Eagles' 66.6 points per game last year were only 4.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Boston College went 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
- At home, the Eagles allowed 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.5.
- Beyond the arc, Boston College sunk more triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.1%) than at home (27.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Citadel
|W 75-71
|McAlister Field House
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|W 68-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/18/2023
|Harvard
|W 73-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.