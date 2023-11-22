The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Eagles have also taken four games in a row.

Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rams gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Last season, Boston College had a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 195th.
  • The Eagles' 66.6 points per game last year were only 4.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Boston College went 5-1.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Boston College sunk more triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.1%) than at home (27.7%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Citadel W 75-71 McAlister Field House
11/15/2023 Richmond W 68-61 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/18/2023 Harvard W 73-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 Colorado State - T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 NC State - Silvio O. Conte Forum

