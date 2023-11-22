Boston College vs. Colorado State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's game between the Boston College Eagles (4-0) and the Colorado State Rams (4-0) at T-Mobile Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Boston College taking home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 22.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.
Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
Boston College vs. Colorado State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston College 76, Colorado State 75
Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Colorado State
- Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-0.3)
- Computer Predicted Total: 149.9
Boston College Performance Insights
- Boston College put up 66.6 points per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 70.2 points per contest (179th-ranked).
- The Eagles ranked 241st in the country with 30.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 185th with 31.3 rebounds allowed per contest.
- Boston College ranked 221st in the country with 12.5 dimes per game.
- The Eagles committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).
- Last season the Eagles sank 5.7 threes per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.9% (305th-ranked) from downtown.
- Boston College ranked 300th in the country by giving up 8.3 three-pointers per contest, but it allowed a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 18th-worst in college basketball.
- Of the shots taken by Boston College last year, 68.5% of them were two-pointers (77% of the team's made baskets) and 31.5% were threes (23%).
