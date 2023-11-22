Wednesday's game between the Boston College Eagles (4-0) and the Colorado State Rams (4-0) at T-Mobile Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Boston College taking home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Boston College vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Colorado State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-0.3)

Boston College (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Boston College Performance Insights

Boston College put up 66.6 points per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 70.2 points per contest (179th-ranked).

The Eagles ranked 241st in the country with 30.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 185th with 31.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Boston College ranked 221st in the country with 12.5 dimes per game.

The Eagles committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

Last season the Eagles sank 5.7 threes per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.9% (305th-ranked) from downtown.

Boston College ranked 300th in the country by giving up 8.3 three-pointers per contest, but it allowed a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 18th-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Boston College last year, 68.5% of them were two-pointers (77% of the team's made baskets) and 31.5% were threes (23%).

