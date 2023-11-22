The Colorado State Rams (1-0) face the Boston College Eagles (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

  • Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 66.6 312th
221st 71.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 30.8 241st
362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th
12th 16.5 Assists 12.5 221st
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.