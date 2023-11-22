Boston College vs. Colorado State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) face the Boston College Eagles (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
Boston College vs. Colorado State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Boston College vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|66.6
|312th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|362nd
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
