Boston College vs. Colorado State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Eagles have also won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.
Boston College vs. Colorado State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Colorado State
|-5.5
|146.5
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Boston College played seven games last season that finished with more than 146.5 points.
- The average over/under for Eagles outings last year was 136.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Eagles beat the spread 14 times in 33 games last year.
- Boston College was underdogs 21 times last season and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.
- The Eagles were 3-10 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.
- The Eagles have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Boston College vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado State
|15
|50%
|72.5
|139.1
|71.4
|141.6
|140.2
|Boston College
|7
|23.3%
|66.6
|139.1
|70.2
|141.6
|135.2
Additional Boston College Insights & Trends
- The Eagles' 66.6 points per game last year were just 4.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Boston College went 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Boston College vs. Colorado State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado State
|12-18-0
|5-5
|18-12-0
|Boston College
|14-16-0
|7-7
|18-12-0
Boston College vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colorado State
|Boston College
|9-7
|Home Record
|9-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.4
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|12-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
