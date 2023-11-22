The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Eagles have also won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Boston College vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -5.5 146.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Boston College played seven games last season that finished with more than 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Eagles outings last year was 136.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Eagles beat the spread 14 times in 33 games last year.

Boston College was underdogs 21 times last season and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Eagles were 3-10 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The Eagles have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston College vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 15 50% 72.5 139.1 71.4 141.6 140.2 Boston College 7 23.3% 66.6 139.1 70.2 141.6 135.2

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 66.6 points per game last year were just 4.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams allowed.

When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Boston College went 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Boston College vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 5-5 18-12-0 Boston College 14-16-0 7-7 18-12-0

Boston College vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Boston College 9-7 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

