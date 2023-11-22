Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Bristol County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

TBD at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 22

5:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Somerset, MA

Somerset, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Seekonk High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Dighton, MA

Dighton, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Joseph Case High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Swansea, MA

Swansea, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Norton High School at Bellingham High School