Celtics vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Boston Celtics (11-3).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234.5
|-200
|+165
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-5.5)
|235.5
|-225
|+188
|FanDuel
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 117.2 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 106.6 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 120.8 points per game, third in league, and conceding 117.7 per contest, 23rd in NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential.
- These teams score 238 points per game between them, 3.5 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 224.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this year.
Celtics and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
