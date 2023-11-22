Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) visit the Boston Celtics (11-3) after winning three road games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Bucks 110
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.1
- The Bucks (5-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 21.4% less often than the Celtics (8-6-0) this season.
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee and its opponents are more successful (64.3% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (50%).
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing only 106.6 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.2 per contest).
- Boston is allowing 43.4 rebounds per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47.4 rebounds per game (second-best).
- The Celtics are dishing out 24.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Boston ranks fifth-best in the NBA with 12.4 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks second-worst in the league with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 13th in the league at 36.4%.
