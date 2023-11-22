Celtics vs. Bucks November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (5-2) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 boards per game.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 2.7 assists and 6 boards per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis puts up 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.
- Derrick White puts up 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 25% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Bucks.
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are getting 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.
- The Bucks are receiving 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.
- Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Celtics vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Bucks
|120.6
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|108.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.4
|47%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
