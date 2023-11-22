The Eastern-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4). The squads play Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 234.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points three times.

The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 8-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Boston has won 10 out of the 13 games, or 76.9%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 21.4% 117.2 238 106.6 224.3 225.6 Bucks 10 71.4% 120.8 238 117.7 224.3 232.5

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has a better record against the spread at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (4-5-0).

The Celtics score 117.2 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks allow.

When Boston totals more than 117.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Celtics and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 8-6 6-4 7-7 Bucks 5-9 0-0 9-5

Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights

Celtics Bucks 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-8 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-4 11-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.