Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics square off at TD Garden on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 28.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Wednesday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That is 2.2 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Wednesday's prop bet for Kristaps Porzingis is 18.5 points, 2.2 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 7.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Porzingis' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -139)

The 28.5-point over/under for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 4.0 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (10.5).

Antetokounmpo averages three assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Damian Lillard is 24.5 points. That's 2.0 more than his season average of 22.5.

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lillard has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Lillard has hit three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

