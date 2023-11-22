Charlie Coyle Game Preview: Bruins vs. Panthers - November 22
Charlie Coyle will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Coyle against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charlie Coyle vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
|Bruins vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Panthers Prediction
|Bruins vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Panthers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyle Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:18 on the ice per game.
- Coyle has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Coyle has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Coyle has an assist in seven of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Coyle has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Coyle Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|17
|Games
|12
|14
|Points
|5
|6
|Goals
|3
|8
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.