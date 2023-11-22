On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Charlie McAvoy going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • McAvoy has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).
  • McAvoy has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.