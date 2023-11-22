Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 22?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
