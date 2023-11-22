Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
There is high school football action in Essex County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- Conference: Commonwealth - Upper
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dracut High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Ipswich High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haverhill High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
