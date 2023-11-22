Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County This Week
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Hampshire County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Ware High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
South Hadley High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
