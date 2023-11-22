When the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Hampus Lindholm score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:25 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:29 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 30:16 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 28:06 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.