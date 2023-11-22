How to Watch Harvard vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - November 22
The Colgate Raiders (3-2) will host the Harvard Crimson (4-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Harvard vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- Harvard has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.
- The Crimson are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 327th.
- The Crimson put up 13 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (64.8).
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Harvard is 4-0.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Harvard averaged 67.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.3.
- At home, the Crimson conceded 65.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they allowed away (65.9).
- At home, Harvard knocked down 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (30.4%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Northeastern
|W 80-56
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ UMass
|W 78-75
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 73-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/26/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|American
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
