The Colgate Raiders (3-2) will host the Harvard Crimson (4-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Harvard vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Harvard has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.

The Crimson are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 327th.

The Crimson put up 13 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (64.8).

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Harvard is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Harvard averaged 67.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.3.

At home, the Crimson conceded 65.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they allowed away (65.9).

At home, Harvard knocked down 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Upcoming Schedule