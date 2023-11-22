The Colgate Raiders (3-2) will host the Harvard Crimson (4-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Harvard vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • Harvard has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.
  • The Crimson are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 327th.
  • The Crimson put up 13 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (64.8).
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, Harvard is 4-0.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Harvard averaged 67.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.3.
  • At home, the Crimson conceded 65.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they allowed away (65.9).
  • At home, Harvard knocked down 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Northeastern W 80-56 Lavietes Pavilion
11/17/2023 @ UMass W 78-75 William D. Mullins Center
11/18/2023 @ Boston College L 73-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court
11/26/2023 Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 American - Lavietes Pavilion

