Wednesday's game between the Harvard Crimson (4-1) and Colgate Raiders (3-2) matching up at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 72-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Crimson, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Harvard vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Harvard vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 72, Colgate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-5.6)

Harvard (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Colgate has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Harvard is 3-1-0. The Raiders have not hit the over, while Crimson games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson's +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (108th in college basketball).

Harvard averages 37.2 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while conceding 34 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Harvard hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Harvard has lost the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.2 (188th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.