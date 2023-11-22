Harvard vs. Colgate November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. Colgate Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Colgate Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Harvard vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colgate Rank
|Colgate AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|34th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|3rd
|18.1
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
