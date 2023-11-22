The Colgate Raiders (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Colgate Game Information

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Harvard vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank
34th 78.1 Points Scored 68.4 266th
150th 69.3 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
238th 30.9 Rebounds 34.3 44th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th
3rd 18.1 Assists 13.2 163rd
20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

