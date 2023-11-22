The Colgate Raiders (3-2) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Cotterell Court. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Harvard vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Hamilton, New York

Venue: Cotterell Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colgate -4.5 137.5

Crimson Betting Records & Stats

Harvard has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points only twice this season.

Harvard's matchups this season have a 143.8-point average over/under, 6.3 more points than this game's total.

Harvard is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Harvard has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

The Crimson have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Harvard has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Harvard vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 2 40% 62.6 140.4 64.8 130.8 146.5 Harvard 2 50% 77.8 140.4 66.0 130.8 142.8

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson put up 13.0 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (64.8).

Harvard has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Harvard vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 3-2-0 1-1 0-5-0 Harvard 3-1-0 1-1 3-1-0

Harvard vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits

Colgate Harvard 14-2 Home Record 5-7 11-4 Away Record 8-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

