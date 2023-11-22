Will Ian Mitchell Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 22?
Can we count on Ian Mitchell scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Mitchell stats and insights
- Mitchell is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Mitchell has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Mitchell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 4-2
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
