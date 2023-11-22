Can we count on Ian Mitchell scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Mitchell stats and insights

Mitchell is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Mitchell has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Mitchell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:59 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

