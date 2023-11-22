Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 22?
When the Boston Bruins square off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake DeBrusk score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- DeBrusk has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:58
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|W 4-1
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
