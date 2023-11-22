Jake DeBrusk Game Preview: Bruins vs. Panthers - November 22
The Boston Bruins, with Jake DeBrusk, take the ice Wednesday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on DeBrusk's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jake DeBrusk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
DeBrusk Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.
- In one of 16 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- DeBrusk has a point in six games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- In five of 16 games this season, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- DeBrusk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.
DeBrusk Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|16
|Games
|11
|6
|Points
|11
|1
|Goals
|6
|5
|Assists
|5
