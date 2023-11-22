When the Boston Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jakub Lauko light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:24 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:25 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.