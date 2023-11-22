On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Florida Panthers. Is James van Riemsdyk going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

