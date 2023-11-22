Jaylen Brown will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a 121-118 loss to the Hornets (his previous game) Brown posted 13 points.

With prop bets in place for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-102)

Over 22.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were ranked 14th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113.3 points per game.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.9 assists last year, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 32 30 5 5 3 0 1 12/25/2022 37 29 5 4 5 0 1

