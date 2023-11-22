In the upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Mason Lohrei to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Lohrei scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

