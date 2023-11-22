On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Matthew Poitras going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

  • Poitras has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

