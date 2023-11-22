The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Merrimack went 10-2 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Warriors finished 362nd.

Last year, the Warriors put up 11.2 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Aggies allowed (73.8).

Merrimack went 4-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Merrimack performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 64.9 points per game, compared to 60.9 per game on the road.

Defensively the Warriors were better at home last year, giving up 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 in away games.

Merrimack sunk 7.1 treys per game, which was 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.8% at home and 30.8% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule