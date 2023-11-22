How to Watch Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Merrimack went 10-2 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Warriors finished 362nd.
- Last year, the Warriors put up 11.2 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Aggies allowed (73.8).
- Merrimack went 4-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Merrimack performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 64.9 points per game, compared to 60.9 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Warriors were better at home last year, giving up 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 in away games.
- Merrimack sunk 7.1 treys per game, which was 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.8% at home and 30.8% in road games.
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Worcester State
|W 93-72
|Hammel Court
|11/12/2023
|@ Maine
|W 71-65
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 76-52
|Value City Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
