The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Merrimack went 10-2 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Warriors finished 362nd.
  • Last year, the Warriors put up 11.2 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Aggies allowed (73.8).
  • Merrimack went 4-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Merrimack performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 64.9 points per game, compared to 60.9 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Warriors were better at home last year, giving up 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 in away games.
  • Merrimack sunk 7.1 treys per game, which was 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.8% at home and 30.8% in road games.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Worcester State W 93-72 Hammel Court
11/12/2023 @ Maine W 71-65 Cross Insurance Center
11/15/2023 @ Ohio State L 76-52 Value City Arena
11/22/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center

