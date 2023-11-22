Wednesday's contest features the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) facing off at Pete Hanna Center (on November 22) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 victory for Merrimack.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 74, N.C. A&T 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-8.7)

Merrimack (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack Performance Insights

Because of Merrimack's offensive struggles last season, ranking eighth-worst in college basketball with 62.6 points per game, it was forced to rely on its defense, which ranked 16th-best in college basketball by surrendering 62.3 points per game.

In terms of rebounding, the Warriors were outplayed at both ends of the court last season, as they ranked -3-worst in college basketball in boards (26.2 per game) and 13th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.7 per contest).

Merrimack ranked 211th in the country with 12.6 dimes per game.

The Warriors ranked fifth-best in the nation by forcing 16.6 turnovers per game. They ranked 304th in college basketball by committing 13.2 turnovers per contest.

The Warriors sank 7.4 treys per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.7% shooting percentage (259th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Merrimack allowed opponents to post a 31.6% three-point percentage last year (58th-ranked in college basketball), but it provided a lift by giving up just 5.8 threes per game (23rd-best).

Merrimack attempted 28.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 56% of the shots it attempted (and 65.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 44% of its shots (and 34.3% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.