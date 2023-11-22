Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) play the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.