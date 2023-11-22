The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -5.5 135.5

Merrimack Betting Records & Stats

In five of 28 games last season, Merrimack and its opponents went over 135.5 points.

Merrimack games had an average of 124.9 points last season, 10.6 less than this game's over/under.

Merrimack compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

Merrimack went 11-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 78.6% of those games).

The Warriors won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Merrimack has an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 5 17.9% 62.6 133.4 62.3 136.1 128.5 N.C. A&T 14 63.6% 70.8 133.4 73.8 136.1 142.3

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

Last year, the Warriors scored 62.6 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Aggies allowed.

Merrimack had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 14-14-0 2-2 9-19-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 4-8 10-12-0

Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Merrimack N.C. A&T 10-6 Home Record 8-5 8-8 Away Record 4-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

