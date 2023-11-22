Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Dracut High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Marlborough High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Hudson, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliston High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haverhill High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
