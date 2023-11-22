This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Dracut High School at Methuen High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 22

6:30 PM ET on November 22 Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small

Merrimack Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Marlborough High School at Hudson High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Hudson, MA

Hudson, MA Conference: Midland-Wachusett B

Midland-Wachusett B How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliston High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Haverhill High School at Lowell High School